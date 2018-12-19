‘Al Quran Al Kareem and Al Sunnah Al Nabawiyyah’ honours 58 Quran memorisers

The ceremony was attended by Sultan Mattar bin Dalmouk, Chairman of the Sharjah Establishment for Al Quran Al Kareem and Al Sunnah Al Nabawiyyah; Abdullah Khalifa Yarouf Al Sabousi, Director of the Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah; Omar Ali Al Shamsi, Director of the Establishment; in addition to the honourees and a number of participants as well as Dr. Rashad Salem, Director of Al Qasimia University; Dr. Aziz bin Farhan Al Eneizi and members of the Board of Directors.

During the ceremony, the participants who have fully memorised the holy Quran in Sharjah City, the Eastern Region and the Central Region of Sharjah, were honoured.