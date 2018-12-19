Sharjah Municipality celebrates Arabic Language and calligraphy

The Emirate of Sharjah is the incubator of the Arabic Language thanks to the visions and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who stressed the importance of the Arabic language and the pressing need to preserve it.

The celebration aims to raise awareness about the importance of preserving the Arabic Language and the dissemination of the Arabic culture. The celebration also featured several activities including the Arabic Calligraphy exhibition and honouring the winners of the creative writing competition, which the Municipality launched for its employees.

Dr. Thabit Salem Al Tarifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality, his assistants and a number of managers and employees were present at the celebration.

Dr. Al Tarifi affirmed that Arabic Language is considered one of the most important languages, adding that the celebration stems from the Municipality’s responsibility to preserve the Arabic Language that reflects our identity and culture.