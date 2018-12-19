Tareq Al Khanbashi: Labour Sports Festival is a meeting place for all nationalities

Al Khanbashi said: We, in the Rich Target, are pleased to be partners in organising the second edition of the Labour Sports Festival in Sharjah, and we wish to be in high esteem and trust by the Sharjah Labour Development Authority (LSDA). We are fully willing to hold the championship in its best shape through the organisational work vested in the Rich Target. We have started preparations months earlier and our first and last objective of the cooperation with the Authority is to present a distinguished work that is good for all of us and that contributes to developing sports as an instrument to get acquainted with one another in this event which brings together thousands of sports people where daily routine is broken and more cooperation among labourers in the various companies and institutions is achieved.”

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Khanbashi added that special areas will be established where a group of accompanying games will be available for the fans; these areas will be equipped in a manner that attracts the families of the participants in the championships to enable them to spend interesting and exciting moments with their parents and relatives.