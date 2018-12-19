‘Health Affair’ of SCC meets EPAA

The visit comes to discuss the policy of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah.

During the meeting, Hana Saif Al Suwaidi stressed that the Authority keenness to cooperate with the SCC to enhance the policies, and support the principle of sustainable development, which help in preserving the natural environmental resources and wildlife.

Aisha Al Bayraq, said that according to the strategic plan of SCC, it always keens to communicate with all parties and government departments, and highlight their roles.

At the end of the visit, Hana Al Suwaidi briefed on the projects of the Authority, in order to enhance its efforts in the field of the environmental and biological diversity in the Emirate of Sharjah.