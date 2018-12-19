Issa Hilal Al Hazami: Labour Sports Festival has humanitarian dimensions with distinction

Commenting on this, His Excellency Issa Hilal Al Hazami has further praised the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, which reflects the importance of tolerance among all segments of society, including the category of workers who deserve all the appreciation.

His Excellency Issa Hilal Al Hazami wished success for the Labour Sports Festival’s organisers in achieving their desired goals, highlighting its significant importance in motivating their works.