LSDA announces details of 2nd Labour Sports Festival

The matches will be held every Friday at Sharjah National Park, opposite to Sharjah International Airport, on the morning from 8 am to 11 am, and evening from 3 pm to 6 pm, where the labourer's teams will compete across several sports such as cricket, hockey, football, basketball and volleyball. The number of teams registered in football and basketball reached 25 teams, while cricket teams reached 35 teams, 12 in volleyball and 18 in hockey.

This was announced at a recent press conference held by the Authority at Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which was headed by His Excellency Salem Al Qaseer, Chairman of the Sharjah Labour Standards Development Authority, in the presence His Excellency Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Sports Council, and Tariq Salem Al Khanbashi, Founder and CEO of Reach Target Services and Sports Commitments, and Ammar Hassan Al Ali, Chief Inspector at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and His Excellency Khalifa Al Marri, Representative of Sharjah Police General Command, and Fathi Afana - CEO of Fastlink and several other VIPs and dignitaries.