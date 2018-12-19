Salem Al Qaseer: Sharjah Ruler urges us to spread tolerance

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the Sharjah Labour Development Authority (LSDA) announced on Wednesday the details of the second edition of the Labour Sports

Festival, in cooperation with Sharjah Sports Council and Reach Target Co. for Sports and Commitments Services, which will commence on the 28th December and continue until the end of March 2019.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, His Excellency Salem Al Qaseer, Chairman of the Sharjah Labour Standards Development Authority, said that the Labour Sports Festival reflects the achievements of the emirate of Sharjah and emphasises its keenness to preserve the workers’ rights, especially with the declaration of the wise leadership that 2019 is a 'Year of Tolerance'.

Commenting on this, His Excellency Salem Al Qaseer highlighted the Festival’s great achievements during the last year through various government institutions, stressing that this year has great participation from various government institutions.