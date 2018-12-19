“Health Promotion” honours participants of “Zero Hunger”

During the ceremony, which was held at the headquarters of the SCFA on Tuesday, the ‘Health Association’ also honoured Sharjah Children, Sharjah Youth, and Sharjah Girl Guides for their cooperation in this initiative and for offering all kinds of facilities to ensure its success.

The Association received 85 posters that contained various innovative ideas, and a committee was formed to evaluate them.

The poster contest, which was held under the theme of “Zero Hunger,” aims to encourage both children and teens all over the world, from age 5 to 19, to use their imagination and create a poster that illustrates their idea of Zero Hunger.