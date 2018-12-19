Apple Pay coming to Sharjah Islamic Bank customers in the UAE

Security and privacy are at the core of Apple Pay. When you use a credit, debit or prepaid card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, or on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted and securely stored in the Secure Element on your device. Each transaction is authorized with a one-time unique dynamic security code.

Mr. Nabil Abou Alwan, Head of Retail Banking Group at Sharjah Islamic Bank, said, “We are delighted to announce an easy, fast, and smart way to pay for all our customers who are Apple device users. By introducing Apple Pay, we show our understanding towards our customers’ changing needs and interests over time. All our Cards – Debit, Credit, and Prepaid, will work on this new payment platform and we hope our Apple users will take advantage of this new payment service.”

Apple Pay is easy to set up and users will continue to receive all of the rewards and beneﬁts offered by Sharjah Islamic Bank’s credit, debit and prepaid cards.

Apple Pay is accepted in stores, and works with iPhone 6 and later, and Apple Watch. Online shopping in app and on websites also accept Apple Pay with either Touch ID or Face ID so manually filling out account forms or repeatedly typing in shipping and billing information is not required.

When paying for goods and services on the go in apps or Safari, Apple Pay is supported on iPhone 6, iPad Pro, iPad Air 2, and iPad mini 3 and later. You can also use Apple Pay in Safari on any Mac introduced in or after 2012 and running on macOS Sierra and confirm the payment with iPhone 6 or later, Apple Watch, or with Touch ID on the new MacBook Pro.

For more information on Apple Pay, visit: https://www.apple.com/ae/apple-pay/