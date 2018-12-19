Sharjah Ruler reviews UNESCO’s efforts to support Arabic language

During the meeting, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah has welcomed the Director-General of UNESCO. His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was also briefed by the Director-General of UNESCO on the UNESCO’s most significant activities in the fields of education, science, and culture, highlighting the celebration of the World Arabic Language Day.

His Highness has further expressed his appreciation to the UNESCO and its members for the warm welcome, lauding the efforts of holding the Award’s event at the UNESCO’s headquarters.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Hussain Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Ambassador Dr. Ibrahim bin Yusuf Al-Balawi, Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to UNESCO; Abdullah Ali Musabah Al Naimi, UAE Permanent Delegate to UNESCO; His Excellency Abdulla Al Owais, Chairman of the Department of Culture; His Excellency Ahmed bin Rakad Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority (SBA); His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of the Sharjah Media Corporation; Mohammed Ismail Al Sahlawi, Deputy UAE Ambassador to France; and Nada Al-Nashif, Assistant Director-General for Social and Human Sciences at UNESCO.