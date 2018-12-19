Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 2nd edition ALECSO

This came in a speech delivered by the Ruler of Sharjah on Tuesday evening at the launch of the second edition of ALECSO-Sharjah Award for Language and Lexical Studies, which was held at the headquarters of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), as part of the celebration of the World Arabic Language Day.
At the beginning of his speech, His Highness said: “Here we are meeting again on this glorious day, the World Arabic Language Day, under this prestigious organisation that serves the science, culture, and education, UNESCO.”
During the speech, His Highness thanked the UNESCO for hosting this event. He also thanked all the coordinators of this cultural and linguistic event, specially the Representative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the Representative of the UAE for their efforts to ensure the success of the Award.
His Highness thanked the Supreme Scientific Committee of the ALECSO-Sharjah Award for Language and Lexical Studies, who worked on the process of sorting out the researches submitted by participants of the Award, to identify the winners.
His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah pointed out that ALECSO at its second edition has reached to a high status regarding the international awards that deal with the studies of linguistic and lexicon. The Award has witnessed a great interest compete between the candidates of the award. The number of researches has reached 102, that discuss the scientific studies in various branches of language and lexicon.
His Highness congratulated the winners of the second edition of ALECSO, and thanked the participants and the winners for making such an effort, and wished them more success in the future.
Highlighting the Arabic Language Dictionary Historical Corpus, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah said that the project is on its way to be established soon, thanks to God Almighty, and the efforts of the faithful workers for making this project.
His Highness pointed out to the most important steps that have been achieved in the project:
First: Computer Language Code has been built up to includes more than twenty thousand tome.
Second: All the materials that are required for the project have been provided.
Third: A scientific committees have been established in nine Arab countries.
His Highness added that the actual liberation of the Arabic Language Dictionary Historical Corpus will begin in 2019, because the foundation of the project has been completed.
His Highness concluded by expressing his sincere thanks to all those who are working in the field of science, scholars, researchers, and the staff of Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah, on coordination and follow-up efforts.
During the ceremony, which was held at the headquarters of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in Paris, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, honoured the winners of the various categories.
The ceremony was presented by Dr. Mohammed Safi Mostaganemi, Secretary General of the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah. He also praised the efforts of the winners, and the members of the Supreme Scientific Committee of ALECSO.
His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah also presented a commemorative shield of the ALECSO to the Ambassador Dr. Ibrahim bin Yusuf Al-Balawi, Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to UNESCO; Abdullah Ali Musabah Al Naimi, UAE Permanent Delegate to UNESCO; and Nada Al-Nashif, Assistant Director-General for Social and Human Sciences at UNESCO, for contributing to the success of the Sharjah Award for Language and Lexical Studies at its second edition.
The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Hussain Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; His Excellency Abdulla Al Owais, Chairman of the Department of Culture; Ahmed bin Rakad Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority (SBA); His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of the Sharjah Media Corporation; Mohammed Ismail Al Sahlawi, Deputy UAE Ambassador to France; and a number of Arabic linguists, senior officials of the linguistic and scientific communities, and centers of Arabic language in the Arab world.