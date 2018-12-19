Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 2nd edition ALECSO

This came in a speech delivered by the Ruler of Sharjah on Tuesday evening at the launch of the second edition of ALECSO-Sharjah Award for Language and Lexical Studies, which was held at the headquarters of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), as part of the celebration of the World Arabic Language Day.

At the beginning of his speech, His Highness said: “Here we are meeting again on this glorious day, the World Arabic Language Day, under this prestigious organisation that serves the science, culture, and education, UNESCO.”

During the speech, His Highness thanked the UNESCO for hosting this event. He also thanked all the coordinators of this cultural and linguistic event, specially the Representative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the Representative of the UAE for their efforts to ensure the success of the Award.

His Highness thanked the Supreme Scientific Committee of the ALECSO-Sharjah Award for Language and Lexical Studies, who worked on the process of sorting out the researches submitted by participants of the Award, to identify the winners.