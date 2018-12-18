Sharjah Police issues desert driver licences

The issuance of new desert drivers’ licenses aims to enhance security and safety and preserve several families’ lives.

The candidates were subject to the practical tests, in the presence of Colonel Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, Director General of Central Operations, and several other dignitaries and officials.

Commenting on this, Colonel Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al Naour stressed on the Sharjah Police’s keenness to develop the level of its services that are provided to the public, aiming to achieve the strategic objective of the Ministry of Interior which enhances customer satisfaction.