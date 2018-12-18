Sharjah Ruler launches initiative to establish Arabic Language Association

This came during a meeting, held on Tuesday morning in Paris between His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member , Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah, and an elite group of Arabic speakers , a number of senior officials of the linguistic and scientific councils and the Arabic language centres in the Arab World, and members of the Supreme Scientific Committee of the ALECSO-Sharjah Award for Language and Lexical Studies, on the sidelines of the launch of the Award’s second edition, which will be held Tuesday evening at the headquarters of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural organisation (UNESCO), as part of the celebration of the World Arabic Language Day.

During the meeting, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah welcomed a number of Arabic Language scholars and several officials of the linguistic councils and centers in the Arab world.

Highlighting the importance of the Arabic language that promotes the Arab identity among the children, His Highness has exchanged cordial talks on topics of common concerns related to the Arabic language, discussing ways that promote the Arabic Language, especially among the younger generation.

His Highness has also underscored the efforts of the Emirate of Sharjah in preparing a generation with links to its original identity and its Arabic and Islamic culture, through adopting various initiatives that have strengthened the status of the Arabic language , as well as the establishment of many scientific and cultural institutions, including the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah and Al Qasimia University, which contributes in the dissemination of the Arabic language among non-speakers in various parts of the world.

During the meeting, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah announced a new initiative regarding the establishment of the Arabic Language Association that includes Arabic linguists and researchers from various Arab countries, aiming to empower the Arabic language.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was briefed by Dr. Abdul Salam Al Masadi, Chairman of the Supreme Scientific Committee of the ALECSO-Sharjah Award for Language and Lexical Studies, on the mechanisms and criteria set by the Jury, the number and quality of Award’s studies and research, and some of the developmental ideas that the Committee seeks to implement. His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah has further adopted the criteria of the Award’s third edition, which will be launched early next year.

Dr. Khalil al-Nahawi, head of the Council of Arabic Tongue in Mauritania, which was established with the support of the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah, briefed the attendees on the most important activities that are organised by the Council and received great interest from Mauritanian scientists and writers.

The Grand Mufti of the Republic of Croatia, Dr. Aziz Hasanović, has also briefed the attendees on the steps taken to establish the Arabic language department at the University of Croatia, which was co-founded by the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah.

The meeting also tackled several topics related to the linguistic and scientific councils in the Arab world and the Islamic world , highlighting the most challenges that face them in achieving the councils’ objectives which aim to support and preserve the Arabic language.

For their part, , the presidents and senior officials of the Arab councils expressed their thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for his great efforts in preserving the Arabic language , highlighting His Highness’ significant role in supporting the Arabic language in global forums and honouring several distinguished and creative linguists who contributed to different achievements in the field of linguistic and scientific sciences in the Arab world, stressing that the ALECSO-Sharjah Award for Language and Lexical Studies is a tribute to the Arabic Language and the Arab population.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Abdulla Al Owais, Chairman of the Department of Culture, His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of the Sharjah Media Corporation, and Dr. Mohamed Safi Mostaghanmi, Secretary General of the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah.