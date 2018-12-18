SEC discusses proposals to organise work of Sharjah Government employees

The Council reviewed a number of issues on its agenda concerning the Emirate's various affairs. The Council issued a number of resolutions that would achieve the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah in providing the best services to citizens and residents in the various cities and regions of the emirate.

During the meeting, the Council congratulated the officers of the Sharjah Police General Command who were promoted in accordance with Emiri Decree No. (48) of 2018 issued by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The Council also congratulated the Sharjah police officers for their great efforts in carrying out their duties and called on them to exert more efforts to develop the levels of performance and services provided.

The Council approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to be signed between the Sharjah Documentation & Archive Authority and the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman.The MoU aims to strengthen cooperation , achieve strategic partnership, exchange of research and studies, improve client servicing, and to benefit from the Authority’s accumulated expertise in the field of documentation and archiving.

The Council has also discussed a number of special proposals made by the Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources, (SDHR).His Excellency Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Chairman of the Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources, (SDHR), pointed out that the proposals included a number of articles that aim to enhance the organisation of the work of the Sharjah Government employees in various departments, institutions and bodies, contributing to the development of levels of work and promote the services' development.

As part of its work, the Council reviewed Emiri Decree No. (47) of 2018 issued by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on the transfer and appointment of the Director of Sharjah Private Education Authority.