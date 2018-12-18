SM hosts ‘Environmental Radiation Measurements’ meeting

  • Tuesday 18, December 2018 in 3:39 PM
Sharjah24: In the cooperation with the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), Sharjah Municipality (SM) hosted a meeting on the ‘Environmental Radiation Measurements’, which aims to unite the efforts of all federal and local authorities, and provide the information on radiation to protect the individuals and environment.
The meeting comes within the framework of the Municipality’s keenness to enhance cooperation with a various parties and exchange experiences, which leads in providing an excellent and creative work mechanisms.  
 
Sheikha Dr. Najla Ali Al Mualla, Director of Central Laboratories Department at Sharjah Municipality, stressed that receiving the delegation comes to implement best practices in the field to maintain public health and safety of society members. Noting that the delegation visited the Central Laboratories.