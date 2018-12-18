Salem bin Abdul Rahman attends World Arabic Language Day celebration

At Al Razi Theater, College of Medicine and Health Sciences in the University of Sharjah (UoS) the celebration started with the UAE National Anthem, followed by the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran. Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the UoS praised the UAE and Sharjah efforts in particular and initiatives leading to the preservation the Arabic language.

He also praised the His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah efforts in serving the Arabic language and his unprecedented contributions in various educational fields to preserve it.

Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy pointed out that the institutions, centers and private bodies in the Arabic language work to provide new strategies and action plans that keep abreast of the technological and digital communication in the world, which works to acquire and teach Arabic language and preserve it among young people.

Her Excellency Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development Chairman of the Advisory Board for the Arabic Language in the UAE, thanked Dr. Shaikh Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for his great efforts in culture in all its forms, preserving the Arabic language and developing its content and supporting and promoting various initiatives aimed at improving the language.

Dr. Issa Saleh Al Hammadi, Director of the Arabic Language Education Centre for the Gulf States, announced the new publications for this year, which were implemented by the Center for Arabic Language Education from its headquarters in Sharjah at the regional level of the Gulf States.

Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi honoured the cooperating parties and participate in celebrating the International Day of the Arabic Language.

The center presented also to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah a commemorative shield received on behalf of His Highness Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi.

Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi before the celebration inspected the shows held on the sidelines of the exhibition.

The celebration was attended by His Excellency Marwan Ahmed Al Sawaleh, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Education for Academic Affairs, His Excellency Khalid Bin Butti Al Hajri, Director General of the University City in Sharjah, Badria Al Ali, Lughati Manager and number of officials in the ministries of education and scientific centers for Arabic Language Protection councils.