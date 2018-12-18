SLCB honours outstanding employees in Annual Event

Employees were awarded based on 16 categories that included ‘Distinguished Employee’ ‘Best talent’, and ‘Best innovative activity, ‘Outstanding support employee’, ‘Best performing department’, ‘Highest sales outlet’ ,‘Best Manager’, ‘Best branch’, ‘Best Innovative Idea’, ‘Best Innovative Activity’, ‘Best costume’, ‘Best interactive branch’, ‘Best compliant employee’ , Best nurse’ ,‘ Rising star;’ Service excellence’ and ‘Appreciation and praise’ award.

127 employees were honoured for completing 10 years of service at SLCB and the ceremony was attended by Amna Al Shanasi, Manager of SLCB, as well as managers and employees of the 10 branches. Sponsors and partners of SLCB also attended the festivities.

“The awards are our way of recognising outstanding achievements in the workplace. We seek to encourage creativity and encourage employees to keep up their valued contributions in the workplace. As much as we want to promote a culture of innovation, we also want to let our employees know that we value their work and dedication,” said Amna Al Shanasi.

"Each year we expand the scope of the awards and categories which enable employees to seek excellence in their own line of work. The additions contribute to heightened improvement in work and their devotion in achieving the goals of Sharjah Ladies Club, which is to provide women and children – the best entertainment, education, and sports activities throughout the year,” she continued.

Mariam Abdullah Mohammed, Head of Human Resources and Finance, SLCB said, “We utilise this annual event as one of the platforms to keep an open dialogue with our employees by listening to their ideas and suggestions that will boost the performance and quality of our services. Additionally, the awards raise the level of competitiveness between employees and contributes to their professional development which ultimately benefits the whole operations of SLCB.”