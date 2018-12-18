“Tatweer” annual forum calls for providing high quality Arab knowledge resources

These were revealed during a two-day annual retreat held by Sharjah for Capability Development (SCD), a subsidiary of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators, and NAMA Women Advancement Establishment (NAMA).

Held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators, this year’s retreat at Zaya Nurai Island in Abu Dhabi ran under the theme “Content curation as a driver of learning,” to discuss and formulate strategies to identify the challenges in individual learning journeys, and how content curation can be leveraged as a powerful resource to encourage ‘lifelong learning’ for the workforce.

The retreat comes in line with the objectives of SCD to equip UAE workforce with an advanced skillset nurtured through an ecosystem that enables their personal and professional growth and puts them on path to become leaders in their fields capable and willing to compete, innovate and be the foundation on which the country’s national economic goals and visions are achieved.

The retreat highlighted NAMA’s online learning platform Badiri E-Academy, launched in September 2018 in Arabic and English, and its pivotal role in eradicating geographical, financial, social and linguistic barriers. It also equips the people around the work with relevant skills to compete in the workforce and promotes the concept of lifelong learning.

The event was facilitated by the MIT graduate Bel Pesce, Founder and CEO of FazINOVA, who was voted one of the top 10 most admired leaders of Brazil, Forbes 30 Under 30, BBC’s 100 Most Inspiring Women in the World, and TIME Magazine Next Generation Leader. She shared with participants her views and expertise on how to exponentiate lessons learned to advance carriers and personal lives.

During the first day, participants engaged in a lively discussion focused on self-awareness of personal challenges that limit professional progress. They discussed effective means to nurture curiosity, passion for learning, keeping the wheels of learning in motion and set it as an integral part of their daily lives, in order to thrive and compete in today’s job market.

On the second day, participants focused on content curation, and using it as a tool to bridge the gap between the classroom and today’s workplace. They voiced their concerns over the growing need for specialised content in Arabic language, and ways to increase the volume and quality of material, using reputable sources relevant to their sectors, and utilising the latest technologies in curation and delivery to assist in knowledge-sharing and accessibility in a cost-effective manner, which, in turn will make it more appealing and financially feasible to a wider segment.

Her Excellency Reem BinKaram, Director of NAMA, and member of Rubu Qarn board of trustees, commented: “We live in a fast-paced world. To stay ahead of the challenges and adapt quickly, we need to seed the concept of ‘lifelong learning’ in our young national cadre as the only mean to stay relevant and compete in today’s workplace for both genders. To achieve that, we need an ecosystem compromised of all stakeholders to put into place an infrastructure and support systems, whether at home or the workplace, to nurture lifelong advancement of our human resources.”

“Content curation is paramount today. We need to select knowledge and content from reputable sources and provide it to our youth in an accessible, cost effective manner to build our human resources, help them advance on a personal and professional level to achieve their aspirations and goals. Badiri E-Academy is one example of a platform to build their capacities. It was designed with content and relevance at its core to provide an enriching learning experience to women, and men as well, because of the belief that information and knowledge should be accessible to everyone,” she continued.

Participants were introduced to the Badiri E-Academy supporting campaign ‘#IWishILearned', created to emphasise the importance of life-long learning, and to highlight the skills or knowledge that if made available can help people advance in their personal and professional lives.