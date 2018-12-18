SDPW completes Al Zubair Mosque in Khorfakkan

Sharjah24: In cooperation with Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah, Sharjah Directorate of Public Works (SDPW) completed the construction works of Al Zubair Mosque in Khorfakkan, at a total cost of AED 500,000.
Eng. Mohammed bin Yarouf, Director of Sharjah Directorate of Public Works Branches, praised the great supports of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to the Imams and his keenness to ensure a decent life for them. 
 
The project comes within the SDPW’s development plan to provide an adequate housing for imams and muezzins.
 
Bin Yarouf explained that the new housing covers 204 square metres, consist of three bedrooms, a guest reception hall. In addition, the electricity and water were extended to the building. 