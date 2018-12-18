Sharjah establishes “Private Schools' Council”

He pointed out that the Council will be under the supervision of Her Excellency Dr. Muhadditha Yahya Al Hashimi, Chairperson of Sharjah Private Education Authority, stressing that the Council will be the link between the Authority and schools. He also added that third of the Council’s members will be renewed annually to ensure the flow of new ideas and give the opportunity for improving.

Dr. Amr unveil that teaching staff will go under training courses according to their needs, to give them an opportunity to develop in and outside of the school environment.

At the end, Dr. Amr stressed that the Council will continue supporting the private schools, through implementing training programmes to raise the efficiency of performance. In addition, the educational experts who will follow-up, have been selected according to precise criteria, and will start their action hand in hand in the second semester with transparency and clarity.