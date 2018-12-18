Lit. Col. Al Yamahi: 97.2% feeling of safety in Khorfakkan in 2017

Al Yamahi said in a statement to "Sharjah 24", on the sidelines of the second media forum for the Eastern Region Police Department, that the center succeeded in achieving a percentage of feeling safe in the city during the past year equivalent to 97.2%.

According to a study conducted by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research, the percentage of satisfaction with the Center in 2017 was 98.8%, the highest level in the Emirate of Sharjah.

As for the average satisfaction of staff, Al Yamahi said that it has witnessed a quantum leap, from 88% last year to 94% this year.

Al Yamahi pointed to a large emergency response rate of about 4.20 minutes last year from 2017, which had a response rate of 5 minutes.

On the efforts of the KhorFakkan Comprehensive Police Station in the reconciliation between the litigants in the financial cases, the percentage of financial recovery due to reconciliation among the parties amounted to about 7 million and 852 thousand and 225 dirhams, while the percentage of reconciliation in criminal communications amounted to 52%.

Lt. Col. Walid Khamis Al Yamahi said that the Khorfakkan Comprehensive Police Station has received several awards in recent times, including the second best police station at the state level in the fourth round of Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.