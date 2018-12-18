Col. Al Hamoudi: Eastern Police is keen to strengthen cooperation with the media

In a statement to “Sharjah 24”, on the sidelines of the second media forum for the administration, which was held on Monday at Khorfakkan headquarters, he said that the media are an important and pivotal partner of the police agencies. We are keen to support them to carry out their mission and achieve our goals of enhancing security and safety in society.

Al Hamoudi explained that the forum, which is held for the second year in a row, aims to inform media representatives of the most outstanding achievements of the Eastern Region Police Department during the recent period, and the latest techniques and means used in the work of its various departments.

Al Hamoudi pointed to highlighting the national and strategic indicators achieved by the management during the current and the last two years, stressing the management's keenness on continuity and work diligently to achieve the visions and aspirations of the wise leadership in Sharjah and the whole country.