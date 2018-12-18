Eastern Region Police organises Second Media Forum

This came during a second media meeting organised by the Department of Media and Public Relations in cooperation with the Eastern Region Police Department, Monday at its headquarters in Khorfakkan.

The forum aims to enhance relations with the various media and enable them to get acquainted with the work of the Police Departments and to inform them of the achievements achieved by the Eastern Region Police in various security, traffic and community areas during the current year.

The meeting included the presentation of a report that included the National Agenda Indicators for the UAE Vision 2021, and the achievements at the level of the Eastern Region Police within the framework of the strategic direction of the Ministry of Interior aimed at enhancing the sense of safety of all members of the community and reaching advanced levels of police services, the report also reflected the competitive results achieved by its multiple security, traffic, service and community.