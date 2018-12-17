Sharjah Police, SMA sign an agreement

The signing ceremony, which was held at the Sharjah Police General Headquarter, was attended by Brigadier General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police; Her Excellency Manal Ataya, Director-General of Sharjah Museums Authority; Brigadier Ahmed Shuhail, Director-General of Punishment and Correctional Institution Department at Sharjah Police; Lieutenant Colonel Ibrahim Meer, Deputy Director of Media and Public Relations Department, and a numbers of senior officers.

The agreement seeks to contribute the inmates of Punishment and Correctional Institution Department, to present them the heritage and historical information of the Emirate through the workshops and lectures that will be presented for them.