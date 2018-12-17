HADARA, Sharjah’s journal of culture, business and ideas

The beautifully crafted, twice-yearly periodical is to be published in partnership with Archimedia London Ltd, a reputed international media company based in the UK. The first issue of the magazine will be unveiled on June 2019.

An agreement to this effect was inked Monday between Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau, and Peter Drennan, Managing Director of Archimedia London Ltd.

Announcing the details of the new publication, Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of SGMB, emphasised that HADARA (meaning Civilisation in Arabic) would tell the story of Sharjah’s historic journey of excellence and progress guided by the vision and wisdom of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

“HADARA will be an intelligent briefing on culture and the arts, business, lifestyle, design, architecture, technology, travel, style, food, events, start-ups, adventure and innovation from the perspective of Sharjah. It will be a magazine with its roots firmly in Sharjah and a platform for discussing and exchanging ideas of regional and global importance,” said Allay.

The bold design, compelling content and original photography of the new periodical will set it apart as a striking and authoritative body of work. “HADARA will have more than 100 pages of news, in-depth interviews, engaging profiles of achievers and insightful commentary arranged across seven regular sections: Briefing, Culture, Design, Business, People, Travel and The Edit. Thought-provoking features will go to the heart of issues and follow the growth agenda and conversation in the Emirate and the region,” said the SGMB Director.

The design of the new periodical, to come out in January and June every year, will be clean, contemporary, structured and user-friendly. Graphics, illustrations and photo essays will create the feel and tone of a premium lifestyle magazine, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Peter Drennan said that Archimedia London Ltd is proud to join hands with the SGMB in bringing out this flagship publication for Sharjah, expressing confidence that HADARA will create new benchmarks of quality and rich content in the region besides illuminating the achievements and distinct strengths and advantages of the Emirate.

The launch issue of HADARA will offer a retrospective of the Sharjah Biennial, one of the Emirate’s most popular events. In exclusive interviews, HADARA will invite Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President and Director of the Sharjah Art Foundation, to talk about the exhibitions, landmark works and inspiring moments, inviting those unable to attend to experience the Biennial in print and online.

A bold Biennial retrospective will be at the heart of the Culture section. It will underscore the Emirate’s status as a platform for cultural events of global significance. The June 2019 issue will also address themes raised at the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) 2019 and Xposure International Photography Festival 2019.

HADARA will be made available during all major Sharjah events including IGCF, Xposure, Sharjah International Book Fair, Sharjah Biennial, Sharjah Light Festival, and Sharjah Architecture Triennial etc., besides being distributed at the Sharjah International Airport, hotels in the Emirate and at events such as the Arabian Travel Market, Dubai, World Travel Market, London and ITB Berlin, etc.

While HADARA will be distributed by the SGMB in Sharjah and at events associated with the Bureau, the magazine is to be distributed outside Sharjah and the UAE by Archimedia. It has retained the services of an international distribution specialist to manage distribution within the GCC. In addition, it will partner with The Times using its database of international business leaders, business associations with links to the MENASA region and Gulf-focused investors to distribute the magazine in Europe, the Middle East and India.