SCI pays AED 1 Million, releases 31 prisoners at "Tafreege Kaurba" initiative

Abdullah Mubarak Al-Dukhan, Secretary General of SCI, said that the Charity has already paid the debts of 31 prisoners, with a total payment of AED 1 million. The announcement was made during the National Day Initiatives Conference, praising the General Directorate of Sharjah Police and its role in releasing prisoners which will bring joy and pleasure to the hearts and souls of prisoners and their families, to help them live a new life and reintegrate with the society, to become active in the future, pointing out that the experience of the prison earned them new standards in understanding life and dealing with variables.

He explained that the Charity used within its projects and initiatives to support the prisoners and needy who failed to pay their debts, pointing out that the Charity wanted to make the best joy for them, to celebrate the national day, and to meet their families, to search for new ways of benefit, and to ensure that they do not re-enter prisons.

He called on the benefactors, to continue their support for the projects of the Charity, in order to maintain happiness and joy among the needy, noting that the projects and initiatives were determined by the benefactors, and all the projects were appreciated from them, as a tradition and heritage rooted in the state and society.

He pointed out that SCI is continuing to support the needy as an approach and that the National Day initiatives are ongoing and will not stop in light of the continuous donations to which the benefactors are racing through the SCI website.