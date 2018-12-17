Emirati weightlifting star Amna Al Haddad shares her sporting career in Al Qasba

A documentary titled ‘T-Rex’, which is based on a 17-year old Claressa ‘T-Rex’ Shields who dreamt of being the first woman in history to win the gold medal in Olympic boxing, will also be aired.

In an incredible effort to change her state of mind from being an unhappy person, Amna went for a simple walk which changed the course of her life. She has since become known as a pioneering Emirati athlete who also had a leading role in UAE’s qualification for the Rio Olympics in 2016. Utilizing the empowering spirit of sports, she broke many barriers for Arab women, has become an advocate for mental health, as well as the inspiration behind the development of the Nike Pro Hijab.

Prior to her weightlifting career in 2013, she was the first GCC national who competed at the Reebok Crossfit Asia Regionals in Seoul, South Korea in 2012 and was a full-time journalist. In 2016, she was awarded the “Arab Woman Award in Sports” for her achievements. Amna’s story is one about perseverance, determination and bravery; she will be sharing stories about her experiences with Al Qasba’s visitors at Reflection festival.

Khuloud Al Junaibi, General Manager of Al Qasba, remarked: “Hosting Emirati weightlifter Amna Al Haddad at ‘Reflection’ festival is a recognition of all Emirati women who believe in their capabilities and work hard to fulfil their dreams. She faced all the challenges successfully and achieved honourable results at the global level.”

For her part, Amna Al Haddad said: “I am really excited and honoured to participate in the first edition of ‘Reflection’. I look forward to meeting everyone at the event to share lessons learned, overcoming challenges, and the importance of healthy living. I truly believe that everyone has a special talent and skill that the world needs, and I hope with sharing my journey, the audience will believe in their own capabilities and take action toward their dreams.”

‘Reflection’ will showcase various art forms including sculpture, photography, canvas, art installations and series of workshops. Informative talks will be held during the 12-days event which includes dedicated opportunities for professional development sessions, from artistic master classes to the latest music technologies and discussions with music hub leaders and arts organisations.