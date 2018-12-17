SGG engaged in nature’s therapy at Sir Bani Yas Island

In an effort to learn about nature and animal reserves, brownies hiked to different destinations in Sir Bani Yas Island. Through exploration of the natural reserves, setting up the camping space, and engaging in water sports like kayaking and snorkelling, brownies embraced the spirit of adventure.

They learned how to transport themselves on their own two feet and carry what’s necessary. They also understood the benefits of planning and preparation, which is an activity that builds team work.

Shaikha Abdelaziz Al Shamsi, Manager of SGG, remarked: “At Sharjah Girl Guides, confidence building is the basis of what we do. During hikes and camping, kids make their choices, test their limits, and accomplish what they set out to do.”

She added: “It’s not only builds their confidence but also exposes them to wild life and trigger the wonder of nature. Through forging powerful lifelong connections with the natural environment, we seek to build a deeper connection with ourselves, children, and our environment.”