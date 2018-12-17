Sharjah Kennel organises IPO course

Her Excellency Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, EPAA Chairperson, said, “Through its program and events, Sharjah Kennel Center for Dog Care aims to preserve the pedigrees of purebred dogs and to regulate breeding to ensure that it adheres to the highest international standards. The Center also issues membership cards to dog owners in Sharjah and pedigree certificates for dogs in accordance with international regulations. The Center seeks to establish a permanent partnership among community institutions, facilitate the exchange of knowledge and experience between community members and international organisations, and organise training courses and sessions to raise awareness about dealing with dogs.”

Mr .Yousuf Al-Hosani who is in charge of Sharjah Kennel Center for Dog Care, explained that the Center organised several different courses and events to examine, assess and register purebred dogs in the presence of an international judge from FCI. These initiatives help to ensure that there is an official list of purebred dogs in the UAE. The Center is accredited by the World Union of German Shepherd Associations (WUSV) and FCI, two of the world’s largest organisations for dogs.

Designed to test dogs’ intelligence and ability to work, IPO assesses and develops temperament, endurance, competence, ability and courage in order to improve the ways in which dogs interact with their owners. It can be used to determine whether dogs that are used for breeding have specific genetic characteristics. There are 3 phases: tracking; obedience; and protection.

There are several steps that can help dog breeders prepare dogs for obedience training, which requires consistency, time, effort and patience. Dogs can be taught to obey hand signals and verbal commands such as ‘Come’, ‘Sit’ or ‘Stop’.