SDPW completes the Culture Department building in Kalba

His Excellency Eng. Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, head of SDPW, said that the department is working with strong determination and a vision to contribute to the development process led by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

Eng. Mohammed bin Yarouf, Director of SPWD Branches, said that the new building is a cultural landmark of the distinctive Islamic style, adding to the urban fabric of the surrounding government departments. All electricity and water services have been connected to the building as well as the service rooms.

Engineer Bashayr Al Mansouri, Director of Kalba Branch in the Department, explained that the area of land on which the project was implemented is 11330 square meters.

Al Mansouri confirmed that the new building contains an elevator and a service building, as well as a guard room and storeroom on an area of 300 meters, as well as 85 parking spaces for visitors and employees, including 28 shaded areas, also private parking is available for people with disabilities.