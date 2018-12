Al Suwaidi told “Sharjah 24” that "My Little Chamber" platform includes a lot of activities and workshops, drawing, coloring, cooking arts, reading stories, and various competitions."

She noted that during the opening day, more than 60 children were welcomed by the platform, who thanked the officials and organisers of the Desert Police Park for the opportunity to participate in the event.

Al Suwaidi invited members of the public to participate in the podium, which runs until 10 January 2019.