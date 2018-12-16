Sharjah Finance Department receives ISO certification in quality management system

The award ceremony held to receive the British Consul General was attended by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Finance Department, Waleed Al Sayegh, Director General of Finance Department, Badr Al Ali, Director of Strategy and Excellence Department at SFD, Tom Kochafara, Advisor of the Debt Management Office, Maitha Al Tenaijy, Head of Quality and Excellence and British institution staff.

Welcoming the British Consul General and the accompanying delegation, Waleed Al Sayegh valued the friendship and co-operation relations between the UAE and United Kingdom, stressing that SFD is keen on applying the best international standards and practices in all fields related to financial affairs to be able to achieve its objectives and enhance the efficiency of Sharjah's financial system.

"We are delighted to receive a new ISO certification, which will enable us to enhance the efficiency and skills of our employees, raise the level of satisfaction of the concerned categories and promote the concepts of quality and excellence in SFD and partner government entities, while contributing to developing Sharjah's government sector and this is just the start of further ISO standards we are aiming for in the coming strategic plan", Al Sayegh said.

Moreover, Badr Al Ali Director of strategy and excellence in SFD, has stated that The 9001 Quality Management System is the most recognised international criteria for quality and operation management in establishments and companies. The criteria defines the ways through which the services provided by an establishment can be upgraded to the highest levels. It also helps develop the mechanism of doing business in all fields.

In addition to that, Al Ali has stated that An entity receiving such certification means it is internationally recognised for its commitments to the requirements of these criteria. As soon as it is awarded BSI's accreditation, a government establishment will be listed in BSI's directory for BSI certified clients along with other leading establishments. This will enhance the establishment's competitiveness and opens new business markets for it.

Meanwhile, the representative of BSI, the entity concerned with issuing ISO certifications, delivered a speech in which he emphasised on the efforts of SFD Team in which they have achieved the highest grades during the audits.