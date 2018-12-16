SRTA moves 85,000 passengers from Sharjah to Kalba in 6 months

Al Jarwan explained that a partial expansion and modification of the route of the 116 connecting Sharjah with Khorfakkan has been carried out to Kalba city since last May. Six buses have been allocated to serve this line of 12 pre-existing buses, In order to meet the growing demand for passenger service between Sharjah and Kalba on a daily basis, pointed out that the number of passengers reached 85 thousand passengers during the period mentioned at the rate of 425 passengers daily and the total number of trips amounted to 3400 trips.

Director of SRTA said that the number of inter-city transport lines reached 19, after the introduction of the E311 line connecting Sharjah and Rashidiya Metro, which was launched in cooperation with the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority to complement the joint cooperation between the two sides.