Saif Al Midfa: The founding leader drew a policy of acceptance

His Excellency Al Midfa said that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (May Allah Rest His Soul in Peace) sat the base of a tolerant society that prevailing love, respect, and accepting others, which became a legacy among the rulers of the emirates.

He also added that the tolerance is one of the country’s principle, which created an attractive environment for more than 200 nationalities living peacefully.

His Excellency concluded that tolerance, acceptance and respect for the other is an important pillar of development and prosperity.