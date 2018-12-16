Saif Al Midfa: The founding leader drew a policy of acceptance

  • Saif Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah
Sharjah24: His Excellency Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, stressed over the declaration of the 2019 as the 'Year of Tolerance' by the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which comes as an extension of the Year of Zayed, as it upholds the values of tolerance and co-existence that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan established among the people of the UAE.
His Excellency Al Midfa said that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (May Allah Rest His Soul in Peace) sat the base of a tolerant society that prevailing love, respect, and accepting others, which became a legacy among the rulers of the emirates. 
 
He also added that the tolerance is one of the country’s principle, which created an attractive environment for more than 200 nationalities living peacefully.
 
His Excellency concluded that tolerance, acceptance and respect for the other is an important pillar of development and prosperity. 