Under the direction of Sultan Al Qasimi ... The National Theater Festival begins in Aden

The inaugural ceremony was marked by the presence of Deputy Minister of Information, Hussein Baslim, Aden Governors, directors of Aden's general directorates, artistic and theater personalities, and all the participating teams in this important cultural and artistic event, which is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of the Arab Theater Authority.

The festival will be a national and artistic event to celebrate the outstanding national theater production, encourage creativity, create a new theater cultural space, and an annual tradition that unites the efforts of the playwrights.