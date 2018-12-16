Sultan Bin Ahmed: "Sharjah World Speedboat Championship" promotes the Emirate globally

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi said to “Sharjah24” We congratulate the Abu Dhabi team for winning the top three positions and we hope to see UAE flag always in the top positions every year.

Chairman of Sharjah Media Council thanked all those who contributed to the success of this World Championship organised by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority and Sharjah International Marine Sports Club, stressed that the establishment of this global race in Sharjah, an opportunity for everyone to enjoy the benefits of the Emirate of Sharjah, and promote it in all the global media that participate in covering the events of these world championships.