His Excellency Khalid Jassim Al Midfa stressed in an exclusive statement to “Sharjah24” that the success of the event was a result of great efforts throughout the year by SCTDA and the Sharjah International Marine Sports Club the Strategic Partner and a number of government entities.

Chairman of SCTDA thanked all those who contributed to the success of the World Championship which aims to enhance Sharjah's status as a tourism and sports destination.