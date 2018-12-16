Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi: Tolerance is a great value our society knows of

  • Sunday 16, December 2018 in 9:11 AM
Sharjah24: Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, hailed the praised the announcement by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, that 2019 the year of tolerance, added that this is the precious value that our society knows of its worth and its right, and the parents have established it in our souls, tolerance is a supreme value that we live in and we remain in shadow.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi added that the wise leadership is guided by an insightful vision and strong guidance in the values, customs and heritage of the society and its education. It reflects the true course of our country and the keenness of its rulers to enlighten the members of the society.
 
Deputy Ruler of Sharjah praised the naming of the next year of Tolerance, after the year of Zayed, who introduced the new generations to the great legacy of the founder of the UAE, values that our wise leadership serves as the approach of our sons and daughters, representing the future of our harmonious and compassionate society.