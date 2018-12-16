Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi: Tolerance is a great value our society knows of

Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi added that the wise leadership is guided by an insightful vision and strong guidance in the values, customs and heritage of the society and its education. It reflects the true course of our country and the keenness of its rulers to enlighten the members of the society.

Deputy Ruler of Sharjah praised the naming of the next year of Tolerance, after the year of Zayed, who introduced the new generations to the great legacy of the founder of the UAE, values that our wise leadership serves as the approach of our sons and daughters, representing the future of our harmonious and compassionate society.