Sharjah CP: The Year of Tolerance a continuation of a sound approach and virtuous Emirati values

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi pointed out that the wise leadership has declared a slogan for each year. It represents one of the solid foundations on which our country is guided by its principles, general education of the community, the consolidation of efforts, the promotion of virtue and a testament to the validity of what we follow.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed added that all of this is evident throughout the year through the many diverse activities that the community accepts and we stand by during our sponsorship to see the progress of our society.

Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah said perhaps we have been working for it over the past years to ensure the proper education of the community, and to refer to the virtues of the work of the proper grooming, education and preparation of young people, is a key part during the programs of action for the year of tolerance.

"Tolerance is a great value that all societies seek, and our Islamic religion, and people in their daily lives, must live with them, with their families, brothers and neighbors, and with other individuals and communities”. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed said.