Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi: The Year of Tolerance reflects the vision of our wise leadership

Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi added that the wise leadership approach in proclaiming a slogan for each year comes as a continuation of the values that the people of our society have lived on and are the guarantor of the establishment of the state. It is the basis for its progress and development and the honorable life of our society in all fields.

"The values of our country have been the basis for the establishment of a modern state that has promoted these values among its citizens and those who live on its soil from different societies and races," Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan said. Added "Our country is an example of tolerance, peace and love among all of them”.

Deputy Ruler of Sharjah praised the UAE's announcement of the year 2019 as a year of tolerance, in which our country offers a global model that all societies wish and that tolerance is a great value for the development, security and peace of the UAE.