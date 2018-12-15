SCC authorises the draft law regulating SPEA

In the presence of Her Excellency Dr. Muhadditha Yahya Al Hashimi, Chairperson of Sharjah Private Education Authority, the session started by discussing the draft law for the year 2018, concerning the organisation of SPEA and the report of the Education, Youth, Sports and Media Committee of the Council, in the attendess of Ali Al Hosani, Director of Sharjah Private Education Authority; and Mansour bin Nassar, Director General of the Legal Department of Ruler's Office.

At the beginning of the meeting, Her Excellency Al Mulla confirmed according to the provisions of Article (71) of the Council's bylaws, that SCC received a letter from Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) on December 5, 2018, referring on the organisation of the SPEA’s draft law.

Her Excellency Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi, praised the efforts of SCC and its interest in examining the draft law in detail and supporting the Authority to start its work in organising and developing the private education sector in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Her Excellency Khawla Al Mulla concluded that the next session will be held on Thursday, December 20, 2018 and will discuss the policy of Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in the Emirate of Sharjah.