His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan wished King of Bahrain good health and well-being, and prosperity and progress to the Kingdom and its people.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, have also dispatched similar congratulatory cables to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on the occasion.