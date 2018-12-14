DFDC organises “Management of Changing” workshop

Her Excellency Moudhi Al Shamsi, head of Department of Family Development Centres, stressed that the DFDC always keens to success under the directions of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA), through presenting her roles, wise vision and mission at the annual Family Forum.

The lecturer tackled several topics: what does changing mean, Management of Changing, he also reviewed the environment that help in change, the role of technology in change, resistance to change and ways to deal with it.