Al Majaz Waterfront to enthrall visitors with ‘Winter Fun’

Visitors from all ages are welcomed to enjoy the special times with remarkable stage shows, roaming entertainment including stilt walkers, acrobats, jugglers and musicians, in addition to the chance of going home in a brand new GAC GS8 2018 car.

“The ‘Winter Fun’ festival is our opportunity to use the cooler weather to bring in a feeling of winter to visitors with a theme that mimics that of their homeland. Al Majaz Waterfront brings up a mix of wonderful activities and shows catering every individual in the family to paint a smile on their faces, and create an entertaining atmosphere as we gear up to the new year.” said Marwah Obaid Al Shamsi, General Manager of Al Majaz Waterfront.

“We encourage everyone to experience the entertaining activities lined up at the destination, and to be part of the festive fun-filled month at Al Majaz Waterfront,” she continued.

In addition to the entertainment, visitors who spend AED 100 or more at any outlet, can claim a coupon from customer service to enter a raffle for a GAC GS8 2018 car, in addition to free access to the waterfront attractions. Furthermore, 10 lucky random visitors will have their car washed with a thank you note placed on the windshield as part of a “Happy Moment” activity from Al Majaz Waterfront.

With emphasis on developing children’s skills in a fun setting, a ‘Kids and Art Craft Workshops’ are scheduled during the festival, where young ones can take part in creative pot and stone painting, learn craft designs on bags, create flower-based accessories, and candle decorations using dried leaves and flowers.

Fun rides are part of this month’s activities, as families are invited to take their kids to jump on the Trampoline World, take a ride on a Space Ship, Dolphin Run and Carousel at the Happy Land Games section.

Visitors will have the opportunity to watch a plethora of shows that includes performances by a brass band, Acro Duo Square, and a colour show with acrobats. In addition to roaming entertainment in the waterfront which consists of a mix of stilt walkers, acrobats, jugglers and musicians.

Children aged between two and 10 years can learn road signs, traffic signals, while driving electric mini cars, on a miniature driving track in a special Mini City on the premises, in a fun and secure setting, that fuses vital road safety instructions in a fun setting.

To get further information about the upcoming events, please visit the social media platforms on @almajazwf, or call +97165117000.