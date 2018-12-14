“Waffer” offers services at UoS

The exhibition was held at the main building of the UoS, where the new companies of the programme reviewed their services.

The Waffer programme continues its achievements through the implementation of its strategic plan to provide unique services to employees. Such a thing will contribute to the joy and encouragement to raise the efficiency of their productivity and provide an encouraging work environment.

In cooperation with the governmental and private institutions, the programme is organised throughout the year to reach the beneficiaries and the inform them if any new company has joined to the programme.