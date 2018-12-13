Sultan Al Qasimi attends the opening of Sharjah Desert Theatre Festival

The ceremony began with the arrival of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, where he was received by senior officials and a number of theater artists from UAE, Arab countries and a large audience and visitors to the desert areas. His Highness and the attendees watched the evening performances of the Jordanian band "Al Mahabish".

After that the opening followed by the opening of the "Al Faza'a" play by Sharjah National Theater, with participation of a group of Emirati theater artists.

At the end of the show, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi praised the work and the idea of "Al Faza'a" play in conveying the values and traditions of society, which is one of the objectives of the theater. His Highness praised the efforts of all the theater artists participating in the festival.

His Highness also stressed that the success of the Desert theater was complete and a catalyst for moving to a new level in the coming period, which is the Maritime Theater.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah pointed out that he is comfortable at the level of the UAE theater in all its specialties and cadres of the author, director, actor, technician and the public.

For their part, the artists expressed their thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for his support of the theater and the playwrights, stressing their keenness to follow the approach of His Highness in the service of everything that would promote the culture, arts and theater.

The festival reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, in supporting the theater and moving the theater to the desert. The new spaces are not confined to the stage, and a unique experience in watching theatrical performances in the middle of the desert.

The Sharjah Desert Theater Festival will feature five Arab plays from the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Tunisia, Mauritania and the Sultanate of Oman.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Essam Al Qasimi, Chairman of Department of Civil Aviation Sharjah, Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler's Office; Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police; His Excellency Dr. Tariq Sultan Bin Khadim, Chairman of Directorate of Human Resources; His Excellency Abdullah Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Department of Culture, His Excellency Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, His Excellency Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of Protocol and Hospitality Department, other senior officials, a host of artists, theatre enthusiasts and media representatives.