Sharjah Police organises Blood Donation Campaign

  • Thursday 13, December 2018 in 4:29 PM
Sharjah24: The Sharjah Police General Command, represented by the Licensing Department of the vehicles and drivers, organised a blood donation campaign at the Traffic and Licensing Services Center in cooperation with the Blood Bank in Sharjah, in the presence of Colonel Dr. Ali Abu Al Zoud, Director of Vehicles and Drivers' Licensing Department t Sharjah Police.
Colonel Dr. Ali Abu Al Zoud stressed the importance of donating blood as a national, humanitarian and societal work that achieves noble humanitarian goals in saving the lives of patients and establishing a culture of social solidarity, especially as the campaign coincides with the celebration of (Year of Zayed).
 
The campaign was attended by at the headquarters of the center, a large number of employees, which was reinforced by the participation of customers who were encountered in the administration building.