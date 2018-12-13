SEWA celebrates the graduation of the first batch of the Excellence Program

The program includes a series of intensive programs in advanced management practices and the fourth generation system of government excellence and innovation, in order to improve the career path and provide the best services in accordance with the highest quality standards in the Emirate.

The first batch of the program includes a number of department managers, heads and outstanding employees, who have undergone a one-year program designed specifically to develop the skills of the employees, in order to prepare them for future leadership positions.

His Excellency Dr. Eng. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, said that investing in training and developing human resources and improving their leadership skills at the senior administrative levels is the cornerstone of the Authority's strategy and our innovative cooperation with AUS will contribute to achieving a sustainable future.