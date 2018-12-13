SDPW wins Award for Excellence and Innovation in Contract Management

Commenting on the honouring, His Excellency Eng. Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, head of SDPW, has lauded this honouring, stressing that the SDPW was received this award for its distinguished practices and engineering expertise in the field of contract management.

He added that the Department has won three awards since the beginning of this year at the local and regional level in the field of green buildings, mass communication and human resources.

His Excellency Al Suwaidi has further expressed his appreciation to the Award’s organisers. He emphasised the Department's keenness to achieve further development and modernisation of the work system within the department in order to develop urban services and achieve sustainability in buildings.