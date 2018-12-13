Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Bait Hotel in Heart of Sharjah

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah toured the Hotel, which consists of 53 rooms and luxurious suites that offer guests a unique experience amid modern furniture of a traditional character.

During the inauguration, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah has also inspected the service and entertainment facilities of the Hotel, which highlights Sharjah's legacy and heritage.

Al Bait Hotel, where the traditional and contemporary meet, has a library, a museum, a coffee shop, a restaurant, a number various shops, a health and beauty center for men and women, sports club, swimming pool, as well as a variety of other facilities.

The 5 star luxurious hotel will be a new addition to the concept of hospitality in the emirate of Sharjah in particular and the UAE in general, and will enhance the status of Sharjah on the world tourist map, providing unique services and experience unique in the region.

Concluding his tour, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah has also attended the dinner banquet held on this occasion.

